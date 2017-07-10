P.E.I. firefighter collects 1,000 sets of fire gear for Mexico
Mexican firefighters Paco Ramirez, left, and Fernando Palacios, right, attended the Maritime Fire Chiefs Association Annual Conference this past weekend with P.E.I. firefighter Kory MacAusland to help thank those who have donated and to gather more gear. P.E.I. firefighter Kory MacAusland never imagined he'd be helping 1,000 firefighters in Mexico, but this year that's exactly what he'll be doing with his organization, The Canadian Bomberos .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: Mr. Trudeau is off base
|Jul 8
|Torys no Better
|1
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun '17
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun '17
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun '17
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC