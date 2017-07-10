P.E.I. firefighter collects 1,000 set...

P.E.I. firefighter collects 1,000 sets of fire gear for Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Mexican firefighters Paco Ramirez, left, and Fernando Palacios, right, attended the Maritime Fire Chiefs Association Annual Conference this past weekend with P.E.I. firefighter Kory MacAusland to help thank those who have donated and to gather more gear. P.E.I. firefighter Kory MacAusland never imagined he'd be helping 1,000 firefighters in Mexico, but this year that's exactly what he'll be doing with his organization, The Canadian Bomberos .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EDITORIAL: Mr. Trudeau is off base Jul 8 Torys no Better 1
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 Jul 2 Canada Day eh 1
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... Jun '17 Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun '17 moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun '17 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May '17 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May '17 WALK WITH YAWN 2
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC