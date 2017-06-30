Municipalities to put more government information online
Bruce MacDougall is hoping a new online tool kit will help residents find the information they want. The Federation of P.E.I. Municipalities is planning to put together an online toolkit to help residents access more government information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun '17
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun '17
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC