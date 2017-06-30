LETTER: Sinister motive behind delays?

LETTER: Sinister motive behind delays?

Delays in Old Age Security and Canada Pension cheques could be a ploy by the federal agency to force seniors to adopt automatic deposit as opposed to receiving benefits by post. As a former native of Charlottetown, I was thrilled to read of the St. Dunstan's Basilica bells being reinstalled, and then to actually hear them via The Guardian.

Prince Edward Island

