Lawn Summer Nights fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis starts Thursday in Charlottetown
Organizers say instructors will be on hand to help people learn how to play lawn bowling at the fundraiser every week. Islanders have the chance to learn more about lawn bowling as well as cystic fibrosis every Thursday this month at a new fundraising event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun '17
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun '17
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC