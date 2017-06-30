Jacinta Stewart wins caregiver award ...

Jacinta Stewart wins caregiver award at the Dementia Friends' Leadership Luncheon

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

When Jacinta Stewart was relaxing at the Dementia Friend's Leadership Luncheon at the Rodd Charlottetown Hotel recently, she was surprised when she was asked to come up to the podium. It's shocking to be considered in the same category as the previous winners of this prestigious honour," says Stewart, recipient of the 2017 Ferne Stevenson Caregiver Award.

Prince Edward Island

