'It's like the Olympics': P.E.I. yout...

'It's like the Olympics': P.E.I. youth eager to compete at 2017 North American Indigenous Games

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Members of the P.E.I. team are finishing off final practices before the 2017 North American Indigenous Games. Youth on Team P.E.I. are ready for the challenge of competition in the upcoming North American Indigenous Games in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EDITORIAL: Mr. Trudeau is off base Jul 8 Torys no Better 1
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 Jul 2 Canada Day eh 1
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... Jun '17 Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun '17 moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun '17 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May '17 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May '17 WALK WITH YAWN 2
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC