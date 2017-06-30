Highland dancer from Saskatoon strikes a pose in Charlottetown
Smith was one of many dancers competing in the Canadian Highland Dancing Championship and the ScotDance Canada Open Championships, which wrapped up Monday in Charlottetown. Prince Edward Islanders are invited to take a photo of their favourite building and describe what it means to them.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun '17
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
