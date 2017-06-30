Getting back to their roots: Mi'kmaq community garden reviving culture
The Three Sisters Teaching and Knowledge Garden in Valleyfield, P.E.I. The land used for the garden was donated by Gary Clausheide of Sweet Clover Farm. Members of the Mi'kmaq community are trying to revive a tradition in Prince Edward Island that has been lost for generations.
