Forest fire index jumps to high and very high on P.E.I.
The forest fire weather index was listed as 'very high' in northeastern and western P.E.I. on Thursday. Warm weather, a lack of rain and strong winds have dried out the P.E.I. landscape, pushing the forest fire index to very high in much of the province.
