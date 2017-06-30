Forest fire index jumps to high and v...

Forest fire index jumps to high and very high on P.E.I.

13 min ago

The forest fire weather index was listed as 'very high' in northeastern and western P.E.I. on Thursday. Warm weather, a lack of rain and strong winds have dried out the P.E.I. landscape, pushing the forest fire index to very high in much of the province.

Prince Edward Island

