Dealing with pool closure part of Charlottetown Bluephins training
The coach of the Charlottetown Bluephins Aquatic Club says the temporary closure of the competitive pool at the Bell Aliant Centre helps the team deal with unforeseen circumstances. For a swimming coach preparing a team for a major competition less than a week away, having the training pool shut down due to a maintenance issue could be seen as a major disruption.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
