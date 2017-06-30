Dealing with pool closure part of Cha...

Dealing with pool closure part of Charlottetown Bluephins training

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: CBC News

The coach of the Charlottetown Bluephins Aquatic Club says the temporary closure of the competitive pool at the Bell Aliant Centre helps the team deal with unforeseen circumstances. For a swimming coach preparing a team for a major competition less than a week away, having the training pool shut down due to a maintenance issue could be seen as a major disruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun 4 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May '17 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May '17 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr '17 r Syrians in Meaford 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,179,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC