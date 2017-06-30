Confederation Players enjoy roles during Canada 150
The Confederation Players troupe perform vignettes, conduct tours and sing to tell the story of Confederation in Charlottetown. Three of the players - William Millington, Melissa MacKenzie and Alexandre Iannuzzi - told CBC: PEI Mainstreet's Angela Walker they enjoy what they are doing, especially during Canada 150.
