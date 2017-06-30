Competitive pool at Bell Aliant Centre remains closed
A part needed to fix the problem that closed the competitive pool at the Bell Aliant Centre on UPEI's campus is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, but officials aren't sure how quickly repairs will be done so the pool remains closed until further notice. The use of the centre's leisure pool was rearranged Tuesday so scheduled swimming lessons, summer camp and Charlottetown's competitive swim team the Bluephins, could get their swimming done.
