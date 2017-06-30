Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
Festivities kicked off in the morning with participants who were wearing red and white gathering together to form the Canadian flag. Islanders showed off their patriotic side at Victoria Park by donning red and white and forming the Canadian flag.
