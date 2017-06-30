Canada Day from coast to coast
People stop to look at a 140 metre by 70 metre Canadian flag that was laid on a sports field at Stanley Park for Canada Day in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday July 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck - Dozens of people took a boatride off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador to be the first to celebrate the dawn of Canada Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Sun
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC