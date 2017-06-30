Book discussing Canada's future to be placed in time capsule at Province House until 2167

Julie Pelletier-Lush, centre, made her way to Confederation Landing Park and then to Province House to meet the premier as part of a ceremony on Canada Day at Province House. At sunrise on Canada Day when a lot of us were likely still asleep, a canoe was making its way through Charlottetown Harbour to deliver a special package to P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan waiting at Province House.

