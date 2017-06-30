Beef for food banks celebrates Canada 150
Atlantic Beef Products will deliver 150 kilograms of beef to the food bank in Summerside Tuesday. The second of these three donations will be delivered Tuesday to Salvation Army Summerside and the West Prince Caring Cupboard Food Banks on Tuesday morning.
