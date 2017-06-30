Alberta man in Charlottetown to drop off $10K donation to help end hunger
Geoff Gyles was in Charlottetown on Wednesday to donate $10,000 to the Upper Room Food Bank and Soup Kitchen. When Geoff Gyles decided to realize a life-long goal for Canada's 150th anniversary and travel to each Canadian capital city, he also thought he'd do some good along the way and help put an end to hunger.
