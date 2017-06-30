Afternoon fire destroys home in Dunst...

Afternoon fire destroys home in Dunstaffnage

Dunstaffnage, P.E.I.- A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their two-storey home in Dunstaffnage on Thursday. "At that time we weren't sure if there was possible entrapment so that heightened our response and everything to a different level," said Jason Blackman, North Shore Fire Department chief.

Prince Edward Island

