'A chance for families to connect wit...

'A chance for families to connect with each other': Family camp at Camp Seggie

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: CBC News

Putting down electronic devices and getting outdoors gives campers of all ages a chance to 'wake up to the relationships and people around you,' says Camp Seggie's Bob Terpstra. Sara is a P.E.I. native who graduated from the University of King's College in Halifax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 Sun Canada Day eh 1
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun 4 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May '17 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May '17 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,753 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC