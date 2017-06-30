4 ducklings found in a ditch and rescued
Marilyn Curley discovered four ducklings without their mother in a ditch Tuesday evening near her home in Wellington. 0:51 Four wild ducklings were rescued in western P.E.I. Tuesday night after being found in a ditch without their mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun '17
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC