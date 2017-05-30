Wildflower warning and other potentia...

Wildflower warning and other potential garden disasters: plant carefully this spring

The P.E.I. Invasive Species Council is warning Island gardeners to do their research before they plant this spring. That includes taking a closer look at wildflower mixes, choosing carefully at plant swaps and not going for "instant gratification" ground covers.

Prince Edward Island

