Two Canadians among those sought by U.S. authorities over attack on protesters
Two Canadians are among more than a dozen people sought the U.S. capital in connection with a violent attack on protesters during an official visit by Turkey's president last month. Police in Washington, D.C., have issued arrests warrants for the Canadians as well as nine Turkish security agents and three Turkish police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC