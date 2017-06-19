Trial ends for P.E.I. man charged with multiple sex offences
The trial for a man accused of multiple alleged sex offences, including sexual assault, ended Friday with final submissions from the Crown and defence. Shawn Joseph James Martin appeared before Justice Tracey Clements in P.E.I. Supreme Court after several days of trial earlier this month.
