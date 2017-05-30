Trial begins for three Toronto police officers accused of sexual assault
Opening arguments have begun at the trial of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a parking enforcement officer. The Crown alleges the three police officers and the female parking enforcement officer were out partying at various Toronto bars one night in January 2015 before they ended up at a hotel room in the city.
