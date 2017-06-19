Total Campbell domination continues

Total Campbell domination continues

The Winsloe resident had six wins Saturday night at Red Shores Charlottetown then followed suit Sunday capturing four dashes on the 13-race card including the afternoon feature and a leg of the Atlantic Aged Mares Pacing Series. The 'King' of Island racing sent Woodmere Articblue to the front from post 7 in her $3,870 Atlantic Aged Mares Pacing Series leg presented by Standardbred Canada with fractions of 28.2, 57.3 and 1:26.4 before kicking clear for a 13-length victory in 1:55.4. Campbell also trains the five-year-old daughter of for owners Tanya Tremblett and Stevi Jardine of Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island

