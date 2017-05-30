To teach or not to teach: Never a question for Watermark Theatre
The Watermark Theatre in North Rustico is continuing the programs that pass on knowledge and give first-hand experience in the theatre industry. The Watermark Theatre in North Rustico, P.E.I., is continuing to work with young people interested in theatre through its mentorship and acting conservatory programs this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC