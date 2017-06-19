Tip Er Back with P.E.I. ceilidh in New Dominion on June 25
Tip Er Back consists of Allan Betts, Clive Currie and Wade Murray, now in their third season of ceilidhs at the centre. Tip Er Back's first guest of the season is fiddler Allison Ling Giggey, who has been entertaining crowds across P.E.I., Canada and the UK for almost 20 years.
