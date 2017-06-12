This Award is Big: Becka Viau honoured by governor general
Charlottetown artist Becka Viau has earned national recognition for her efforts to make P.E.I. "the best place for artists to live and create." Viau was presented with a Governor General's medal Monday for her role in the founding of This Town is Small, an artist-run centre for contemporary art.
