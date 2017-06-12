This Award is Big: Becka Viau honoure...

This Award is Big: Becka Viau honoured by governor general

5 min ago Read more: CBC News

Charlottetown artist Becka Viau has earned national recognition for her efforts to make P.E.I. "the best place for artists to live and create." Viau was presented with a Governor General's medal Monday for her role in the founding of This Town is Small, an artist-run centre for contemporary art.

Prince Edward Island

