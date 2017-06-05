'They would have a voice': UNICEF rep...

'They would have a voice': UNICEF representative says P.E.I. needs a child advocate

Saskatchewan's former child advocate is in Charlottetown this week and spoke with government officials and members of the opposition parties about forming a child advocate's office on P.E.I. Marv Bernstein is now the Chief Policy Advisor for UNICEF Canada but he served as Saskatchewan's child advocate from 2005-2010. He said that it is important for the province to set up a child advocate's office because "no child should be left behind."

Prince Edward Island

