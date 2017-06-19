'The show must go on': Charlottetown ...

'The show must go on': Charlottetown restaurant open despite damage

'The whole corner of the dining room is crunched right in,' says Sarah Forrester Wendt of her new vegan restaurant My Plum, My Duck. When the owner of My Plum, My Duck came to work this morning, she was shocked to see one corner of the building she rents with a large dent.

Prince Edward Island

