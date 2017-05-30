Temporary roundabout in place at North River intersection
The P.E.I. Department of Transportation expects it will be able to maintain two lanes of traffic for peak traffic as work continues on the Cornwall bypass next week. Two lanes will be open eastbound from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and westbound from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in order to accommodate Charlottetown commuters.
