Swimmers rescued at Tracadie Beach
The women couldn't get back to the public beach, but managed to make it to another shore. The two, aged 20 and 28, were out on the water with an inflatable between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and couldn't make it back to the beach, RCMP said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC