Stratford-Kinlock MLA James Aylward announces PC leadership bid

The Stratford-Kinlock MLA vowed that, if elected premier, he would cut corporate donations from P.E.I. politics, enact Islanders' choice for electoral reform and launch a public inquiry on e-gaming - much to the delight of more than 200 supporters who turned out to support him as he officially launched his run for the PC leadership at Florence Simmons Performance Hall in Charlottetown. Aylward is the second Conservative MLA to throw his hat in the leadership ring, with Rustico-Emerald MLA Brad Trivers also in the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.