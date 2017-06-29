Spring lobster fishery wraps up in mo...

Spring lobster fishery wraps up in most P.E.I. ports

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Despite nearly a month of mostly poor weather conditions during the two-month spring lobster fishery, Tignish fisherman Jamie Aylward says he has nothing to complain about. Except for a few fishermen from Point Prim to Victoria who started their season a week later than the rest of the spring boats and still have a week to go, the season ended Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun 4 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May '17 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May '17 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr '17 r Syrians in Meaford 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC