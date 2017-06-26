SDSU student idea earns international green award

San Diego State University students Kristian Krugman and Reyanne Mustafa, shown in a photo to promote their startup SoulFULL, won an international competition for their idea about recycling restaurant waste. San Diego State University students Kristian Krugman and Reyanne Mustafa, shown in a photo to promote their startup SoulFULL, won an international competition for their idea about recycling restaurant waste.

