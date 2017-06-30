Scientists alarmed by 6 right whales deaths in Canada
In this Thursday June 29, 2017 photo, marine mammal experts examining a dead North Atlantic right whale after it was pulled ashore in Prince Edward Island, Canada, in a bid to determine what killed it and several other whales in recent weeks. North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered large mammals on the planet, with only about 500 of them still alive.
