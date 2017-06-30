Scientists alarmed by 6 right whales ...

Scientists alarmed by 6 right whales deaths in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Thursday June 29, 2017 photo, marine mammal experts examining a dead North Atlantic right whale after it was pulled ashore in Prince Edward Island, Canada, in a bid to determine what killed it and several other whales in recent weeks. North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered large mammals on the planet, with only about 500 of them still alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun 4 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May '17 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May '17 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr '17 r Syrians in Meaford 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,461 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC