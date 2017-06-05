RCMP investigating theft of road sign...

RCMP investigating theft of road signs from P.E.I. property

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

RCMP in East Prince is investigating the theft of two road signs indicating ' No parking' from a private roadway in Park Corner. For a possible cash reward, you can make anonymous contact with Crime Stoppers on the Internet and follow the various ways to make a tip, including through Facebook , or with a toll-free, anonymous phone call to 1-800-222-8477 .

Prince Edward Island

