Rbi Ceo met with disgruntled Tim Hortons franchisees belonging to rogue group

The CEO of the parent company of Tim Hortons says he recently met with disgruntled franchisees who have formed a rogue association and encouraged them to run for a seat on the chain's franchisee advisory board. Restaurant Brands International CEO Daniel Schwartz says he regularly speaks with franchisees across the country and recently initiated meeting with some Tim Hortons store owners who have been vocal critics of RBI's management of the coffee-and-doughnut chain.

