Proportional representation bad for Canada: Trudeau

People hold up signs pushing for electoral reform while waiting to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Charlottetown Harbour on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Nathan Rochford/The Guardian Jordan Bober, a member of the P.E.I. Coalition for Proportional Representation, was on the Charlottetown waterfront Thursday to deliver a letter with 300 signatures in support of electoral reform to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.