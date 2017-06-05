Progressive Conservatives on P.E.I. name new interim president
"There is a growing level of excitement and optimism in the party," said Walsh in a statement from the party. "With the solid performance of our MLA's in the recent spring sitting of the Legislature, the success of our spring fundraising dinner, the kickoffs of campaigns to elect a new party leader, and the work being done by our committees, members are engaged and working towards a common goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|18 hr
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC