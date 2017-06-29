Prime minister to visit P.E.I., N.B., on summer barbecue circuit-style tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touching down in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick on Thursday for a jam-packed day of meet-and-greets that could include a little golf, curling and ice cream. Trudeau will kick off the barbecue circuit-style summer visit by meeting with Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan at the Rodd Brudenell Resort, known for its manicured 18-hole golf course, in Cardigan, P.E.I. He will then pop over to the Montague Curling Club for a community coffee and meet-and-greet with Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC