Pre-Canada Day celebrations kickoff at Summerside County Fair Mall
Music and dance were ringing through the halls of the Summerside County Fair Mall in the spirit of Canada 150. The celebrations kicked off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with the Music Man Michael Pendergast.
