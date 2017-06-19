Police News-Assault of woman, speedin...

Police News-Assault of woman, speeding after drinking

13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Charlottetown Police Services received a complaint this morning at 1:40 a.m., about an assault occurring at an address on Hillsbrough Street. Last night, police on patrol saw a speeding vehicle on Kensington Road and stopped it at around 10:30 p.m. While the driver, a 44-year-old Charlottetown resident, did not blow over the legal limit of blood alcohol, there was a warning light.

