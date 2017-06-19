Pictou County and the Last Spike

Canadian noted historical author and TV personality Pierre Berton , called the image "The Great Canadian Photo" and The Canadian Encyclopedia termed the iconic photo "a symbol of national unity." The picture is that of Donald A. Smith driving the ceremonial last spike in the Canadian Pacific Railway at Craigellachie, B.C., on Nov. 7, 1885, signifying the completion of Canada's first transcontinental railway.

