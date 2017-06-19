P.E.I. woman jailed after assault with a George Foreman Grill
A woman who hit a man in the head with a George Foreman Grill after refusing to leave his apartment in Souris was sentenced recently to 60 days in jail. Melanie Dawn Sheehan, 23, appeared before Chief Judge Nancy Orr in provincial court in Georgetown where she pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a recognizance.
