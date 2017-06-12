P.E.I. Status of Women call for more mental health services
Michelle Jay, the program coordinator with the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women says more mental health services are needed for Island residents. The P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women is calling for more services to help those dealing with mental health issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
