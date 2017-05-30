P.E.I. leading study on how drones can help paramedics
Dr. Trevor Jain says a lot of people are interested in the technology being tested in the study. Doctors Trevor Jain and Aaron Sibley were out flying a drone one day just for the fun of it when Sibley said it suddenly dawned on them: "This is something that could actually help us in our own careers as physicians who work with the paramedics."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|6 hr
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC