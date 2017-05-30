P.E.I. leading study on how drones ca...

P.E.I. leading study on how drones can help paramedics

CBC News

Dr. Trevor Jain says a lot of people are interested in the technology being tested in the study. Doctors Trevor Jain and Aaron Sibley were out flying a drone one day just for the fun of it when Sibley said it suddenly dawned on them: "This is something that could actually help us in our own careers as physicians who work with the paramedics."

Prince Edward Island

