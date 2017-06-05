P.E.I. Home and School Federation says student needs are the priority
The P.E.I. Public Schools released how many teachers each school in the province will have next year. The vice-president of the P.E.I. Home and School Federation says parents and schools should have assurances that adequate and equitable resources are being provided to each school.
