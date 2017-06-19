P.E I. Easter Seals campaign raises $...

P.E I. Easter Seals campaign raises $153,500

CBC News

Easter Seals ambassador Cameron Gordon was clapped in to the Rotary meeting Monday morning that wrapped up this year's fundraising campaign, and there was a lot to celebrate. Gordon travelled to 60 schools in three days, along with many events, to help raise the money, which is a big increase over last year's total of $105 000.

Prince Edward Island

