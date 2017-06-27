P.E.I. businesswomen awarded micro-grants

PEIBWA's Hannah Bell with 2017 micro-grant winners Ashley Condon, Eva Bulman, Judith Bayliss, Jana Hemphill and Jenny O'Halloran. A doll-maker, a brewer, a foot-care specialist and a landscaper are among the recipients of five annual micro-grants from the P.E.I. Business Women's Association, the organization announced Tuesday.

